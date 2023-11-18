Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Dollar General worth $215,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

