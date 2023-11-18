Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,170 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $187,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,520,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 56,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 116.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 38,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.