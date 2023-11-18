Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of L3Harris Technologies worth $216,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $185.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

