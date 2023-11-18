Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.41% of Robert Half worth $193,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

