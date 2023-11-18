Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Invitation Homes worth $203,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after buying an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after buying an additional 1,942,035 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.