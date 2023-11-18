Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,390 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $188,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.