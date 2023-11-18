Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,359 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of PPG Industries worth $197,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $135.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

