Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Trane Technologies worth $228,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Shares of TT stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

