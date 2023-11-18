Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $217.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

