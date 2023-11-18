Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $28.03 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

