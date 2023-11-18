Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

