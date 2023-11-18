Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

