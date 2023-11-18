Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

