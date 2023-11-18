Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $277.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day moving average of $266.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

