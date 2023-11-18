Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $477,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,043,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,820,000 after acquiring an additional 527,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

