Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $255.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

