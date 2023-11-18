Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

