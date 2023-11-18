Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

