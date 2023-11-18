Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

