Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 249 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

