Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.74 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

