China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) CFO Jie Li Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jie Li bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,031 shares in the company, valued at $312,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.40.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

