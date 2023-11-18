Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$4.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

