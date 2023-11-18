CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$285.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$280.00 to C$285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$271.50.

BYD opened at C$252.00 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$197.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$242.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$242.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

