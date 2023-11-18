Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $547.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.78. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $557.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

