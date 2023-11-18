Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 799,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $31,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,007,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

