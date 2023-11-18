Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,515,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 535,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

