Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2,593.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $38,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,234 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,638 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

