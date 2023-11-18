Citigroup Inc. Has $40.25 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,169 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $40,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 174.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 185,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 256,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 135,663 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

