Citigroup Inc. Has $41.11 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $245.45 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $249.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.