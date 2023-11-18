Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.85% of Tower Semiconductor worth $34,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSEM

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.