Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,878 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.28.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $178.81 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $181.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 61.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

