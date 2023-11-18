Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,075 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $36,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $957.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $869.55 and a 200-day moving average of $856.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $37,340,540. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

