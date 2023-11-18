Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,326,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Nova worth $32,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,552,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,655,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,189,000 after buying an additional 69,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 1,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $121.89 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

