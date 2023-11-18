City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Sells $31,477.26 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $102.91.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. City had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on City

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of City by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.