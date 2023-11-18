Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on CIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on CIVB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CIVB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Read More
