Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 90,791 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 91.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,536,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG opened at $155.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

