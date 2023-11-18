Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

O stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

