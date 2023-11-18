Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

