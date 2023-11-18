Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE opened at $194.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.72. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

