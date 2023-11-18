Clarius Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $95.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

