Clarius Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 93,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Celanese by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

