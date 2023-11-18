Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

