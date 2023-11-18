Clarius Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,631,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,658,000 after buying an additional 71,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

