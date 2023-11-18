Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after purchasing an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,416,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

