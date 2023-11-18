Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.