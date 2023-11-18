Clarius Group LLC Purchases 610 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,957,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,779 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $267,771,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $44.54 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

