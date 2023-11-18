Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $33,896,000,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.