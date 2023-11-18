Clarius Group LLC Sells 727 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.