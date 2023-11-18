Clarius Group LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4 %

QSR opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

