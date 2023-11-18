Clarius Group LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4 %

QSR opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

